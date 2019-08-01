James Jones

EAST CHICAGO, IN - James Jones, age 86, of East Chicago, IN, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019. James accepted Christ at an early age. He was a member of Friendship MBC, singing in the Male Chorus and Sanctuary Choir. He retired from Universal Atlas Cement Co. in the 70s, and became an avid gardener and handy man until his health began to fail.

He was preceded in death by his parents Sam and Emma Jones; brothers, George, J.B., Leroy, Walter, Willie, Sammie, Mannie, and Lieutenant; and three sisters, Sarah, Cirtanly, and Emma. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Mable; daughter, Kimberly (John) Edwards; granddaughter, Lauren Davis; great-grandsons, Semaj and Samuel; sisters, Alice Reed and Mary Ann Shavers (Waterloo, IA).

Visitation will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. and family hour 6:00-8:00 p.m. at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main St., East Chicago, IN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 4756 Melville Ave., East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Carlton Barnes, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.