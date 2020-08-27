James Joseph Maginot

MUNSTER, IN - James Joseph Maginot, 95 of Munster, IN passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Susan (Patrick Owens) Burke and Nancy (Andy) Drake; sons, Robert (Carrie) Maginot, Thomas (Laura) Maginot and Paul (Michele) Maginot; 17 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Helen; parents, John and Josephine Maginot; siblings, Ethel, Antoinette, Leonard, Carl, Richard, John, Joseph, Sister Lorraine and Alma; and granddaughter, Jennifer.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 28, 2020 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 5:30 p.m. and again on Saturday, at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will be private at Calumet Park Cemetery Merrillville, IN.

Jim was the owner of Maginot Printing Company, a longtime member of St. Thomas More Church and an avid bowler. Jim was a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and was a Past Commander of American Legion Post 330 in Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net