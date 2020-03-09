James Joseph Richards

MUNSTER, IN - Judge James J. Richards, 94, of Munster, Indiana, passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020. Born in Hammond, Indiana, on August 14, 1925, to the late Nicholas and Agnes (nee Reidelbach) Richards. Jim was their first born; he was later joined by brothers Robert and Raymond, and sister Judith.

When his father lost his job and the banks in Crown Point closed in 1929, the family moved to a farm where they could raise their own food. They had no electricity or indoor plumbing, other than a pump in the kitchen. Jim rose early every day to do his chores and run his trap lines to help the family. With FDR's election as president came a highway and electricity, and Jim became a Democrat.

In what would become a lifetime of public service, during WWII Jim signed up for naval aviator flight training at 17 years of age during his senior year at Crown Point High School. His flight squadron was assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Leyte. He continued to fly in the naval reserves after the war ended. Proud of his service, he was often seen sporting a Tailhook tie bar or a cap embroidered with Naval Aviator gold wings.

After serving four years in the navy, Jim attended college on the GI Bill at the University of San Francisco and Indiana University as an undergraduate, but did not finish his degree. Still, he wanted to go to law school and applied to Northwestern. During his interview there, Jim acknowledged he did not receive an undergraduate degree, but noted he had attended flight training for two years at a number of universities, including Purdue and DePauw. Northwestern waived the degree requirement and he was admitted. He worked his way through law school, supporting himself by clearing patient trays at the medical center, and not letting the leftover food that "looked okay" go to waste. He was elected president of the Junior Bar Association and graduated with an LLB, JD in 1952.

He practiced briefly in Chicago for a large firm, but after only a few months returned to Hammond, where he lived with his grandmother while he worked in private practice. In 1953, he became a deputy prosecuting attorney and worked on the campaign for Adlai Stevenson (whom he'd met at Northwestern) and ran the Hammond mayoral campaign of Edward C. Dowling. In 1956, Dowling won, and Jim became City Attorney.

After his first term of office, Dowling urged Jim to run for Lake County Superior Court Judge; he ran and he won in 1962. He took the bench in 1963, was Chief Judge of the Superior Court of Lake County from 1973-79, and retired to Senior Judge status in 2002. At the time of his retirement that year he was the longest serving Superior Court judge in the history of the State of Indiana.

Jim was professionally active locally, state-wide and nationally. One of his passions was continuing education for the judiciary; he thought the best judges were those who knew the law and legal trends not just in their own county or state, but in in other states, as well. To this end, during his tenure on the bench, Jim was elected President of the Indiana Judges' Association 1969-70 and was a member of its Board of Managers, 1963-72; Chair of the Indiana Judicial Center, 1971-76; Chair of the National Conference of State Trial Judges, 1974-75 and member, executive committee and delegate, 1971-78; Chair of the committee to implement the ABA Standards of Judicial Administration,1976-81; Member of the executive council of the Judicial Administration Division of the ABA, 1978-1986 and Chair of the JAD, 1982-83; Board member of Indiana Judicial College, 1982-88; Faculty member and on the Board of Directors of National Judicial College, 1982-88; Faculty member of American Academy of Judicial Education, 1982-83.

Educating citizens was as important to Jim as continuing legal education for the judiciary. From 1976-1999, he had a weekly radio show on WJOB with Irv Lewin in Hammond, during which he acquainted the listeners with new legislation and its effect on the Indiana court system. He received the Herbert Harley Award in 1984, and was twice honored by Indiana Governors as a Sagamore of the Wabash.

Jim also believed in robust civic involvement. This included serving as past-president of Hammond Optimist Club and past Board member of Tradewinds and Hoosier Boys' Town. He was particularly proud to serve, at the behest of his long-time friend and fellow naval aviator, Don Powers, on the Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana Board of Directors from 1994-2018. He was also the Chairman of the Board's Real Estate Committee and served as a member of the Foundation's Corporate Compliance Committee. He enjoyed staying active after his retirement from the bench and was involved in the development of the Community Veteran's Memorial in Munster. Jim also loved to travel, hike, fish, and explore the Dunes.

In 1957, Jim married the love of his life, Roselea Anne Penniston, a public school teacher from Iowa who was also raised on a farm and who survives him. The fact they shared the same life experiences and hardships during the Depression and the war years created a strong bond between them. Roselea and Jim celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on February 23, 2020. They shared a love of studying the weather, the outdoors, working in the garden on their farm in Lowell (assisted at times by their friend, Brian Wietbrock), and spending time with their only child, Renee Anne Richards, son-in-law John H. Hill, and beloved grandson, James Lucien Hill of San Francisco. He is survived by them, as well as his sister, Judith Drackert, with whom he was very close, his sister-in-law Marguerite Richards and his many loving cousins, nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren, and numerous friends and colleagues.

Jim's devotion to public service survives him. By generously donating his body to the Anatomical Education Program at Indiana University School of Medicine he will contribute significantly to the advancement of health science education in the state of Indiana. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Jim's memory be made to: IU School of Medicine Anatomical Education Program, 635 Barnhill Drive, Room MS 5035, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46202; or, Community Veterans Memorial, c/o Community Foundation of NW Ind., 905 Ridge Road, Munster, IN 46321; or, the STAR Fund at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, which helps law school students who have unexpected financial or food insecurity needs. STAR Fund 375 East Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611. A public memorial is being planned for May.