James K. Halupniczak "Jimbo"

SCHERERVILLE, IN - James K. Halupniczak "Jimbo", age 63, late of Schererville, formerly of the East Side and South Chicago, passed away February 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Donna (nee Hermanski) for 39 years. Loving father of Staci Halupniczak and Anthony (Tara) Halupniczak. Cherished grandfather of Hunter and Wyatt. Devoted son of Cecilia (nee Nowak) and the late Anthony Halupniczak. Dearest brother of Sharon (Harry, Ret. CFD) Vergis. Fond uncle of Katie Vergis and Nick (Maria) Vergis.

Jim was a former employee of ArcelorMittal Steel and enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00am at St. John the Evangelist Church- Day Chapel (corner of 93rd Ave. and U.S. 41icker Ave.) St. John. ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, St. John entrusted with arrangements. (219) 365-3474

