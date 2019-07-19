James L. Alford, Sr.

HAMMOND, IN - James L. Alford, Sr., age 87, of Hammond, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Community Hospital in Munster.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Goodwill Baptist Church, 5119 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago; Rev. Cedric Howard, Pastor. Interment Concordia Cemetery, Hammond. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Goodwill Baptist Church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Alford family during their time of loss.