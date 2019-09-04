James L. Dixon

GRIFFITH, IN - James L. Dixon, age 71 of Griffith, died peacefully at home on August 28, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gail; his parents, Ted and Ethel Dixon; and his step-daughter, Sherri (Brzycki) Roberts.

He is survived by his son, James M. Dixon; daughter-in-law, Dace D. Dixon; his grandson and fellow cancer warrior, Teddy Dixon; two big sisters, Patricia A. Campbell and Mary T. Johnson; brother, John Dixon; step-children from a previous marriage Van Brzycki and Marcia (Brzycki) Ruzich; step-grandchildren, Maigan, Shannon, Tiffanie and James; 9 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Along with all those who called him dad or grandpa, there is a generation of kids and families who knew him as Mr. D. as he gave himself to the youth ministry program at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Munster. These families have filled his final days with messages of love and faith. He also leaves behind the Comstock family (Nick, Karen and Mary Ann) who have become another cherished part of his extended family over the past five years.

Born and raised in Hammond IN, he graduated from Morton High School. After serving in the United States Navy as a Seabee Electrician supporting operations in the Vietnam War, he returned home to become a very proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local 697.

At 40, he married the true love of his life, Gail M. Smego. They founded a real estate investment company together and became very active in sharing their love of God with young people. He specialized in guiding middle schoolers through their faith education and growth as people. He also inspired a love of things such as skiing, lock ins, camping retreats, service programs, fishing, rubber chickens, singing animatronic animals, bubbles, nerf wars and any other goofy activity he could think up.

On top of all of this he still managed to find the time for regular fishing trips to some of the best Walleye spots in the country and nurture a flower garden that made you feel like you were in a rain forest. Always the caregiver and a very reluctant dependent, he is now in the care of his ultimate caregiver.

Services will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church 8955 Columbia Ave. Munster, IN on Saturday, September 7, 2019 beginning with a visitation hour at 10:00 a.m. a Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. and a luncheon thereafter. In lieu of flowers, donations to Angels of Hope (angelsofhope.org) would be greatly appreciated. www.kishfueralhome.net