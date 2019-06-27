James L. Forrest

VALPARAISO, IN - James L. Forrest, 89 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was born May 7, 1930 in Gary, IN to John and Ferne (Rowark) Forrest. James served proudly as a Corporal with the U.S. Army in Germany from 1951 – 53. His career spanned over 50 years with Carpenter's Union Local #1005. On March 18, 1952 he married Donna S. Williams. Their membership at Calvary Church was one of meaningful involvement that touched the hearts of many members over the years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Donna Forrest, their children, Jeff (Michelle) Forrest, Linda (Roger) Chester and Rick (Tammy) Forrest all of Valparaiso; grandchildren, Amy (Lex) Roberson, John (Haleigh) Forrest and Christian Forrest; great-grandchildren, Jack and Anna Kate Roberson; and Jim's sister, Annabelle Manley. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Carolyn Sue Chester in 2017; Jim's sister, Genevieve Ewen in 2013; and brothers-in-law, Milton Ewen and Joe Manley.

A visitation will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 2:00 p.m. and burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Baptist Children's Home.