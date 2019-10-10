James L. Kaine

WHITING, IN - James L. Kaine, 84 of Whiting, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. He was the beloved son of the late Edward and Willanna (Woosley) Kaine and was preceded in death by his two brothers, Robert Kaine and John "Jack" Kaine. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Bernadine Dolak Kaine and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12:30pm at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St. and Lincoln Ave., Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond. There will be no visitation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting.

Jim Kaine was born on February 18, 1935 and was a lifelong resident of Whiting. He was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1953 and was a US Navy Veteran. He was a retiree of the Inland Steel Co., East Chicago with over 30 years of service and took great joy in flying his Cessna T210K Plane. Devoted to his family, Jim will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.