James L. Porter

LAKE BRUCE, IN - James L. Porter, age 82, from Lake Bruce, formerly of Merrillville, passed away August 27, 2019. He was retired from Inland Steel after a career of 35 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Jennings and Irma; brother Dick; sister Myrna Probasco. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Patricia; son James (Karen), David (Sunny), Tim (Lisa), Mark, Paul (Brenda), Pete (Kandy); 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren.

Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com