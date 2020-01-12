James Lardydell, Jr.

MERRILLVILLE, IN - James Lardydell, Jr, age 75 of Merrillville, passed away, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Methodist Hospital Southlake Campus in Merrillville. He is survived by four sons: Demetrius Lardydell, Juan (Donyel Whyte) Lardydell, Anton Lardydell and Damion (Endia) Lardydell; three daughters: Valencia (Charles) Shelton, Lateria Garret and Cheri Terranova; mother, Jessie Mae Lardydell; two brothers: Johnny (Justine Ford) Lardydell and George Lardydell; three sisters: Rosie, Lillie and Theresa Lardydell and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by wife, Valencia Lardydell; sons: James Lardydell, III and Carlos Enrique Lardydell.

Memorial services will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 11:00 a.m. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Ave., East Chicago, Elder W.E. Whitfield, officiating.

Mr. Lardydell was retired from Inland Steel after 38 years of employment and a Chairman of the Deacon Board at Jesus Saves Missionary Baptist Church in Gary.

Private cremation was held at the family's convenience. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Lardydell family during their time of loss.