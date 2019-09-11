James Lee Jones

HAMMOND, IN - James Lee Jones age 67 of Hammond, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Sonya Parker-Jones; stepson, Tyrell and grandchildren; brothers, Richard and Jimmy Jones; sister, Eula Jones; aunt, Pearl; close friend, Mama Rose. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Elizabeth Jones and brother Ulice Jones.

A visitation will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN from 3:00 till 8:00 PM with a 7:00 PM service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com