Service Information
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home - Hammond
7109 Calumet Avenue
Hammond, IN
46324
(219)-931-5762
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home - Hammond
7109 Calumet Avenue
Hammond, IN 46324
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home - Hammond
7109 Calumet Avenue
Hammond, IN 46324
View Map
Obituary
HAMMOND, IN - James Lee Jones age 67 of Hammond, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Sonya Parker-Jones; stepson, Tyrell and grandchildren; brothers, Richard and Jimmy Jones; sister, Eula Jones; aunt, Pearl; close friend, Mama Rose. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Elizabeth Jones and brother Ulice Jones.

A visitation will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN from 3:00 till 8:00 PM with a 7:00 PM service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on Sept. 11, 2019
