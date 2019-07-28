James Leo Grogan

PORTAGE, IN - James Leo Grogan, age 76, of Portage passed away Tuesday July 23, 2019 at the Addison Pointe Nursing center in Chesterton. James was born June 19, 1943 in Gary, IN to the late Leo and Marie (Zelenak) Grogan. He graduated from St. Luke's school in 1957 and Gary Emerson High School in 1961. He began his career as a steelworker/crane operator when he was hired by US Steel in 1962. He retired in 1993.

He is survived by his dear friend, Margaret "Peggy" Duggins; his nephew, Gail Gragido; and his brother-in-law, Ronald Hicks.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sharon Hicks.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Avenue Portage, IN 46368. Funeral services will follow immediately at 1:00 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.