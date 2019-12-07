James M. "Jimmy" McCauley Jr.

James M. McCauley, Jr. "Jimmy"

HAMMOND, IN - James M. "Jimmy" McCauley, Jr., age 68, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Tiffany (John Mosley) McCauley; and many cherished friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Sr. and Winnie McCauley; and son, Paul McCauley.

Funeral Services Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 11:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Cremation to follow. Visitation on Sunday from 2:00–7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Jim was a lifelong Hammond resident. He was retired from ASC Industries, and a former employee of Taylor Chain. Jimmy was a Charter Member of the Hammond Mohawks, with services at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. He was a member of the McKinley Lodge 712 F. & A.M. of Schererville, with services Sunday at 6:00 p.m. and the Orak Shrine of Michigan City. Jimmy was a member of the St. Casimir Seniors, who will have services Sunday at 2:30 p.m. He was President of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Democratic Club, and was a City of Hammond Precinct Committeeman for many years. Jimmy was also an avid fisherman, who will be deeply missed by his many friends and family members.
Published in The Times on Dec. 7, 2019
