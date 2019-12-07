James M. McCauley, Jr. "Jimmy"

HAMMOND, IN - James M. "Jimmy" McCauley, Jr., age 68, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Tiffany (John Mosley) McCauley; and many cherished friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Sr. and Winnie McCauley; and son, Paul McCauley.

Funeral Services Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 11:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Cremation to follow. Visitation on Sunday from 2:00–7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Jim was a lifelong Hammond resident. He was retired from ASC Industries, and a former employee of Taylor Chain. Jimmy was a Charter Member of the Hammond Mohawks, with services at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. He was a member of the McKinley Lodge 712 F. & A.M. of Schererville, with services Sunday at 6:00 p.m. and the Orak Shrine of Michigan City. Jimmy was a member of the St. Casimir Seniors, who will have services Sunday at 2:30 p.m. He was President of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Democratic Club, and was a City of Hammond Precinct Committeeman for many years. Jimmy was also an avid fisherman, who will be deeply missed by his many friends and family members.