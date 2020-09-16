James M. Wiltermood

CHESTERTON, IN - James M. Wiltermood of Chesterton, passed away peacefully Friday, May 15, 2020 at Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City from natural causes.

Jim was preceded in death by his father Charles, his mother Nora, brother Charles, sister Myrtle, and former wife Bobbie. He is survived by his wife Shirley, his two children Michael and Michele Wahl (Robert), two grandchildren Bobby and Lizzie Wahl, sister Donna Benirschke (Bruno), many nieces, nephews and cousins, and step children Kenny, Karl, and Kolleen Wallace and many step grandchildren.

He was born March 21, 1938 in East Chicago, IN to Charles and Nora (Lauher) Wiltermood. Growing up in Winamac he enjoyed fishing on the river. He was a 1957 graduate of Emerson High School in Gary, IN where he was a member of the varsity basketball and cross-country teams. After high school, he went to work for US Steel Gary works and retired after 37 years of service, and as an Army reservist with the 395th Evacuation Hospital, Gary, IN, he was recalled to active duty during the Berlin Crisis 1961-1962.

In his retirement, he enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, taking road trips, especially to Branson, MO, and enjoyed going on cruises. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR races and listening to Frank Sinatra and the Bee Gees regularly. He had a flare for cooking and looked forward to grilling every summer. In addition, he worked at Chesterton High School in the open swim program with his wife Shirley and volunteer chaperoned many different high school events. He was also a member of the Chesterton American Legion Post 170.

There will be a Celebration of Life for James on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 2050 West 1100 North, Chesterton, IN 46304 (next to Dogwood Park) in the pavilion with Rev. Ruth Anne Popkin officiating. If you plan on attending, please RSVP at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 219-926-5596. Face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the family.