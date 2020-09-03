1/1
James Mager
James Mager

SEDONA, AZ - James Mager 89, formerly of Sedona, AZ and Crown Point, IN passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020. Jim was preceded in death by his much adored wife Valerie. He is survived by his loving daughter Karen (Patrick) Hearne, loving son Michael (Mary Church) Mager, cherished granddaughter Stacy (Mike) Howlett, loving step-grandchildren: Joseph (Dawn) Raker and Tiffany (Jeremy) Irving and three step-great grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister Lois Schillo, sister-in-law Georgia Mager and brother-in-law Donald Harle as well as many nieces and nephews.

Jim grew up in Schererville but his heart belonged to Crown Point. He worked as a roll turner at Inland Steel for 32 years where he met his wife Valerie. They were married for 57 years before she passed in 2016. They raised their family in Crown Point before retiring to Sedona, AZ where they happily lived for many years. Last year, Jim moved to McKinney, TX to be closer to family.

Jim had many loves, the first of which was his wife Valerie. But he also loved John Deere, baseball, jazz music, and a good dark beer. He enjoyed reading about deep space and was interested in science, geography and nature. He was a unique man with varied interests.

Private services will be held in Sedona, AZ. Contributions in Jim's honor can be made to the Crown Point Community Foundation https://www.thecpcf.org/, the Humane Society of Sedona https://humanesocietyofsedona.org/ or a charity of your choosing.



Published in The Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
