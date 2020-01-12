James Merrill Hallas

VALPARAISO, IN - James Merrill Hallas, 90, of Valparaiso, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Jim was born December 11, 1929 in Gary, Indiana to the late Leon G. and Dorothy M. (Frame) Hallas. On January 3, 1981 he married the love of his life, Ellen A. Dougherty, who survives. He is also survived by his sons Jay Merrill Hallas of Kerrville, TX, William J. Hallas II of Spring, TX, grandson William J. Hallas III of Winnie, TX, and great-grandson William J. Hallas IV of Bay City, Texas. The oldest of four children, Jim was preceded in death by his sister Jean Carol Ehrhardt and brothers Charles Richard Hallas and Michael Gary Hallas. Jim will be remembered by many nieces, nephews, and friends including his dearest one, Pamela Bessett of Edgewater, FL.

After graduating from Edwardsville, IL high school in 1947 and attending the University of Illinois at Galesburg, he began his long and varied advertising and marketing career. With his exceptional creative talents Jim served a number of local newspapers, including the Northwest Indiana Sentinel, the Hobart Tribune, and the Gary Post Tribune, as well as radio stations WWCA and WLTH, before founding his own firm, Total Marketing Communications.

In addition to living in Indiana and Illinois, he happily moved to California, Nevada, and Wisconsin while supporting Ellen's career which led to a second career of his own. Jim never faced a project or challenge that he couldn't handle and used that ability to launch his own handyman service. He especially loved working in property management at senior living apartments. Whenever Jim was working in one of the apartments and the resident said, "while you are here," he knew immediately it was really a request to have someone to talk to. And Jim Hallas was always willing to put down the hammer or screwdriver and listen. It may have delayed him getting to the next apartment but he knew how important it was to that person at that time. He derived as much happiness from these encounters as did the other person. He had a number of hobbies and interests, with sailing on Lake Michigan being the one that gave him the most pleasure. A self-taught sailor, he started with a 12' Sunfish and worked up to a 40' Rhodes Reliant, remodeling and refurbishing many other sailboats along the way. When his sailing days were through, he continued his interest by building scale model boats in his workshop. A man of many interests and talents, Jim also enjoyed photography, camping, genealogy, art, and music.

Jim's family and friends will remember him for his dry wit, prodigious memory, and his kind, loving heart. His final act of kindness was being a tissue organ donor. In so doing, he continues his passion for giving help and assistance.

As per Jim's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. The family plans a memorial gathering in Valparaiso in early summer, his favorite time of year. Memorials in Jim's name to honor his love for music or to honor his desire to give future generations a place to experience local history may be sent to the South Shore Brass Band, P.O. Box 255, Valparaiso, IN 46384 or the Hobart Historical Society Museum, P.O. Box 24, Hobart, IN 46342-0024. Arrangements by MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso.