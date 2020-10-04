James Michael Coleman

2/10/1955 - 9/28/2020 CHICAGO, IL - James M. Coleman, age 65, of the Chicago neighborhood, Mt. Greenwood, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, after suffering from and complications due to dementia.

Born to the late Loretta (nee Stevens) and James J. Coleman on February 10, 1955, the family settled in Hazel Crest, IL.

Jim attended St. Anne's Grammar School and was awarded a football scholarship to Leo Catholic High School in Chicago. After graduation, he decided on the bricklayer's apprentice and training program and became a member of the union, Local 21. Later, he was a partner of Jayco Masonry, Chicago/Tinley Park, IL.

Jim loved and lived his life to the fullest. He was adventurous; riding his ten-speed bike from IL to Canada and another trip to the Lake of the Ozarks with his friends. An avid sportsman and outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, boating, water skiing, houseboat trips and snowmobiling throughout IL, IN, KY, MI, MO and WI. He loved comedians; Robin Williams and Ron White were favorites; westerns and old school country music.

Left to cherish his hilarious and fun-loving memory; his son, James Joseph Coleman; three siblings/spouses; grandchildren: Noel and Addison; niece; nephews; aunts/uncles; numerous cousins; other family members and many friends.

Arrangements made by Green Planet of Glenwood, IL and a Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date due to COVID-19.