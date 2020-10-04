1/1
James Michael Coleman
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James Michael Coleman

2/10/1955 - 9/28/2020 CHICAGO, IL - James M. Coleman, age 65, of the Chicago neighborhood, Mt. Greenwood, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, after suffering from and complications due to dementia.

Born to the late Loretta (nee Stevens) and James J. Coleman on February 10, 1955, the family settled in Hazel Crest, IL.

Jim attended St. Anne's Grammar School and was awarded a football scholarship to Leo Catholic High School in Chicago. After graduation, he decided on the bricklayer's apprentice and training program and became a member of the union, Local 21. Later, he was a partner of Jayco Masonry, Chicago/Tinley Park, IL.

Jim loved and lived his life to the fullest. He was adventurous; riding his ten-speed bike from IL to Canada and another trip to the Lake of the Ozarks with his friends. An avid sportsman and outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, boating, water skiing, houseboat trips and snowmobiling throughout IL, IN, KY, MI, MO and WI. He loved comedians; Robin Williams and Ron White were favorites; westerns and old school country music.

Left to cherish his hilarious and fun-loving memory; his son, James Joseph Coleman; three siblings/spouses; grandchildren: Noel and Addison; niece; nephews; aunts/uncles; numerous cousins; other family members and many friends.

Arrangements made by Green Planet of Glenwood, IL and a Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date due to COVID-19.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved