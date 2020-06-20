James Michael "Mikey" Tapocsi
1993 - 2020
James Michael Tapocsi "Mikey"

VALPARAISO, IN - James Michael Tapocsi, "Mikey", 26 of Valparaiso passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born November 21, 1993 to James A. and Susan (Heimberg) Tapocsi. Mikey graduated from Wheeler High School in 2012 where he enjoyed playing on the football team. He was currently a sales representative at Blythe's Sports Shop in Valparaiso where he had been recognized in 2019 as the top salesman in the country for SIG SAUER Firearms. Mikey was a shooting fanatic who loved shaping his life around gunsmithing and all of the related weapons activities. Time with friends around his regular bonfires and X-Box games were legendary.

Survivors include his parents, James and Susan Tapocsi, brother, David A. Tapocsi, sister, Leanne C. Tapocsi, and grandparents, Keith and Nancy Heimberg all of Valparaiso and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Andrew and Ann Tapocsi.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 6:00 p.m.



Published in The Times on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
JUN
23
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 19, 2020
We are all so very sorry for your loss!
MICHAEL & Donna KRAWCZYK
Friend
June 19, 2020
June 19, 2020
Mike was sweet And funny, and though our friendship was only just beginning, he had already made a real impact on my life. I consider him to have been a great friend. He will be missed.
Emily Miller
Friend
