CEDAR LAKE, IN - James Michael Wisniewski, Cedar Lake, 60, passed to rest peacefully, in his home surrounded by the loving hearts of his family on Monday, December 16, 2019.

Born January 30, 1959 in Hammond, IN to Lottie and Bernard Wisniewski, raised in Calumet City, IL Jim made home in Hammond, Munster and Cedar Lake, IN.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Rita Mills (Tripp); brother Rob (Diane) Wisniewski; sister Jackie Wisniewski; nieces Kayla (Bryan) Wisniewski, Charlotte (Blaylock) (Keith) Ping and Shannon Blaylock.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents Lottie (nee Dobrowolski) and Bernard Wisniewski; sister Baby Mary Wisniewski and nephew Jacob Blaylock.

Jim was an old soul, embraced life, enjoyed travel, a vast love of music and history, a good meal, cocktail and dancing, hiking, skiing, biking, naturist, swimming, forestry/gardening, rainy days, entertainment, motorcycles and his red mustang convertible! Inside his rough exterior ran a deep love for his family. Jim was proud, strong willed, loyal, believed work smart, your best is expected, enjoy the fruits.

A Millwright by trade working over three decades in the steel industry, Jim was employed by US Steel, Gary Works embarking 30 years of service. His dedication to task swiftly cut short. Jim loved life. He would tell us, "I'm dead you're not, with integrity and grace take the adventure, eat the cake, enjoy the ride."

Funeral Mass Saturday January 11, 2020at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 11000 W. 133rd Ave., Cedar Lake, IN 46303.