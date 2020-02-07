James "Jimi" Michael Verville

WHITING, IN - James "Jimi" Michael Verville long time resident of Whiting, Indiana peacefully rode his Harley to Heaven on Friday January 24, 2020. Jimi suffered from primary progressive Multiple Sclerosis for the last 28 years of his life. Jimi graduated from George Rogers Clark HS class of 84. He is survived by his daughter, Jaime Verville and granddaughter, Jazlene Escobedo; his father, James Verville; his brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Urban Verville and mother, Catherine Verville.

Jimi enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, listening to Rock and Roll and fishing. Jimi had a kind soul and will be missed by many.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Saturday February 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of services. Burial at St John-St. Joseph Catholic cemetery. A reception following at St. John mural room.