James N. Benes

MUNSTER, IN - James N. Benes, age 80 of Munster, IN, formerly of Lansing, IL, was called home to his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He is survived by his son: James D. (Melanie) Benes; two granddaughters: Rylee and Taylor Benes; and sisters-in-law: Paula Benes and Heidi (John) Van Laten. Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years: Marlys Benes; parents: John and Frances Benes; brothers: George Benes and Jerry (late Betty) Benes; and sister-in-law: Joyce (late Fred) Dykstra.

Friends are invited to visit with Jim's family on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd, Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Jim will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife in Oakridge Cemetery in Lansing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jim's name to Lansing Christian School or Illiana Christian High School. Jim was a member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Lansing. He sang with the Men of A-Cord. He had a Masters Degree in Education and was a former employee of Olive Harvey College and School District 130. He was a loving father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. www.schroederlauer.com