James N.Yonkman

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL - James N. Yonkman, age 73, of New Port Richey, Florida, formerly of South Holland, IL passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn Yonkman, nee Visser. Dear brother of Roger (Betty) Yonkman and Ken (Judy) Yonkman. Kind uncle of many nephews and nieces and great-nephews and nieces. James was preceded in death by his parents Nicholas and Jeanette (nee Kiel) Yonkman.

A Family gathering will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:00 PM at SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane - Dyer, IN. Interment will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Lansing, IL at 2:30 PM.

Mr. Yonkman was a U.S. Army Veteran. Memorial Contributions can be given to Living Word Church, 5151 Rowan Road, New Port Richey, FL 34653.