James Ollie Fentress
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Ollie Fentress HAMMOND/HIGHLAND, IN - James Ollie Fentress, age 76, of Highland, entered into eternal rest suddenly on Friday, May 30, 2020. He is survived by two children: Lori (Darren) Eason and Christopher (Dan Kufner) Fentress; two grandchildren: Nicholas (Alix) Eason and Amanda (Dallas Hall) Eason; one great grandchild, Ryan Lynn Eason and one other on the way; ex-wife, Jackie Fentress; numerous nieces, nephews and friends and his dog Sam. Preceded in death by his parents, Ollie and Myrtle Fentress, one brother, Gerald Fentress; one sister Louise Crowley. A funeral service will be held at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond, IN 46323 on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob Parnell officiating, current COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing must be observed. Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Jim was a lifetime resident of the Region and attended Hammond Tech High School. In his free time, he loved to garden and took great pride in his beautiful lawn. Jim was a huge Chicago Bears fan. He also enjoyed sitting on his porch with a cup of coffee. Jim was retired from the Town of Highland parks department and the Stanray company in Hammond. Jim was loved by many and will be missed by more. For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219) 844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
7042 Kennedy Avenue
Hammond, IN 46323
(219) 844-1600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 1, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Joseph Crowley
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved