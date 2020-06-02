James Ollie Fentress HAMMOND/HIGHLAND, IN - James Ollie Fentress, age 76, of Highland, entered into eternal rest suddenly on Friday, May 30, 2020. He is survived by two children: Lori (Darren) Eason and Christopher (Dan Kufner) Fentress; two grandchildren: Nicholas (Alix) Eason and Amanda (Dallas Hall) Eason; one great grandchild, Ryan Lynn Eason and one other on the way; ex-wife, Jackie Fentress; numerous nieces, nephews and friends and his dog Sam. Preceded in death by his parents, Ollie and Myrtle Fentress, one brother, Gerald Fentress; one sister Louise Crowley. A funeral service will be held at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond, IN 46323 on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob Parnell officiating, current COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing must be observed. Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Jim was a lifetime resident of the Region and attended Hammond Tech High School. In his free time, he loved to garden and took great pride in his beautiful lawn. Jim was a huge Chicago Bears fan. He also enjoyed sitting on his porch with a cup of coffee. Jim was retired from the Town of Highland parks department and the Stanray company in Hammond. Jim was loved by many and will be missed by more. For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219) 844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.
Published in The Times on Jun. 2, 2020.