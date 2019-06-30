James P. Eldersveld

HAMMOND, IN - James P. Eldersveld, age 66 of Hammond, went home to his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 24, 2019. He is survived by his brother: Paul (Carmen) Eldersveld; brother-in-law: David VanderHart; nieces and nephews: Lisa (Keith) Zeitz, David (Jennifer) Eldersveld, Michael Eldersveld, Laura (Jarrod Goentzel) VanderHart, and Peter VanderHart. Jim was preceded in death by his parents: Dr. Peter and Harriet (nee Kuiper) Eldersveld; and his sister: Mary VanderHart.

Jim was a member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Lansing. He was an avid Chicago Sports fan and enjoyed golfing and track. At the age 40, Jim was a member of the track team at Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas, from where he earned a Bachelor's Degree.

There will be a memorial service at a later date. Jim will be interred near his parents in Mount Greenwood Cemetery in Chicago. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements. www.schroederlauer.com