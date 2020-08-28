James R. Barrington

CHESTERTON, IN - James R. Barrington, age 94 of Chesterton, IN passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 in Mequon, WI. He was born August 6, 1925 in Valparaiso, IN to Byron and Flossie (Hall) Barrington.

James is survived by his children: Byron (Karen) Barrington of Mequon, WI, Olivia Barrington of Minneapolis, MN, Dennis Henderson of Carpinteria, CA, Darrell (Dee) Henderson of Zephyrhills, FL, Jim Barrington of Snohomish, WA, and Dale (Carol) Henderson of Bradenton, FL; nephews: John (Stacey), Paul (Judy) and Tim (Cynthia) Barrington. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Dorothy (Wozniak) Barrington.

James was a United States Army Veteran. He was also a 78-year member of Charles Pratt Legion Post 94 in Valparaiso and a Member of the Kankakee Valley Historical Society. During WWII James was a Technical Sergeant with the 10th armored division, 90th Calvary Reconnaissance Squadron, C-Troop and spent nine straight months on the front lines in France and Germany. Engagements included the Capture of Metz, and the Battle of the Bulge. Upon returning home he completed his Chemical Engineering Degree at Purdue University in 1949. As a licensed PE, he started with RCA then moved on to Inland Steel, US Steel, and assisted with the construction of Bethlehem Steel with Cole and Associates. He served as the first Superintendent of Chesterton's Waste Treatment Plant and then as Town Engineer for Porter. James then started his own engineering firm where he retired at age 85.

Memorial Services for James will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. Cremation burial will follow at Chesterton Cemetery. Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of services at 11:00 am at the funeral home.