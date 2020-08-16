1/
James R. Bielefeld Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James R. Bielefeld, Sr.

CROWN POINT, IN - James R. Bielefeld, Sr., age 83, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020.

James is survived by his children: James, Jr. (Heidi Worthman) Bielefeld, Gregory (Shannon Conner) Bielefeld, Thomas Bielefeld and David Bielefeld; former wife Marilyn; grandchildren: Amelia, Madeline, Caroline, Shane, Grace, Rose, Clare, Liam and Neve.

James was preceded in death by his parents: Claude and Marcella Bielefeld; brothers: Joseph and John Bielefeld; and sisters: Mary Golarz and Annie Mahler.

James practiced law in Lake County for over 50 years. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, a graduate of Bishop Noll High School, the University of Notre Dame and Indiana University Law School. James loved playing piano at various venues and events. He especially enjoyed spending time with his sons, grandchildren, relatives and friends. His Christian values and avid reading gifted him with a universal perspective which inspired him to help others throughout his life.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

An Outdoor Celebration of Life will follow later in the day on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Lake County Fair Grounds in Crown Point, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Shelter #6 .

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given on-line to Franciscan Ministries at www.franciscanministries.org/donate.

Visit James' online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Lake County Fair Grounds
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE
Crown Point/Merrillville/Hebron
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved