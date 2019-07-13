James R. Birky

GREENTOWN, IN - James R. Birky, 88, of Greentown, IN formerly of Wheatfield, IN passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at home with his family. He was born November 16, 1930 in Hopedale, IL to William & Anna (Bechler) Birky, graduated from Morgan Township High School in 1949 and served honorably with the U.S. Marine Corps. Jim loved his career as a farmer in Jasper County. Winters in Arizona were a retirement perk that also allowed him to enjoy time backpacking, camping and hiking, particularly in the national parks. Bicycling also gave him a freedom that he relished, riding long distances until only a few years ago.

On October 27, 1956 he married Erma Zimmerman who preceded him in death in 2015. Survivors include their children, Karen Podell & Elaine (Jim) Burke both of Greentown and Joel Birky and David (Rebecca) Birky both of Wheatfield, 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by five sisters and three brothers.

A visitation will be held Monday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, KOUTS. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 am Tuesday at Hopewell Mennonite Church, Kouts with burial to follow at Hopewell Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American .