James R. Busch

CROWN POINT, IN - James R. Busch, age 72 of Crown Point, formerly of Hammond, passed away June 9, 2019. He graduated from George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 65, and served for the U.S. Army. He retired as an operator from Lever Brothers in Whiting after 30 years. Jim was a member of the American Legion for many years. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and James A. Busch; brother, Robert Busch.

He is survived by his significant other of 26 years, Judith Lawrence; loving step-son, Leonard (Crystal) Lawrence; granddaughter, Paisley; sister-in-law, Laurie Busch.

A memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Inurnment at Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital or . www.burnsfuneral.com