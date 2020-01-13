James R. Hallman

HOBART, IN - James R. Hallman age 61, of Hobart passed away on January 7, 2020. He was born in Fayette, Alabama on September 26, 1958. He was loved by all that knew him. He will be remembered as a loving brother, uncle and friend.

He is survived by his father, Jerry Bunch of Hobart; brothers, Danny Hallman of Alabama and Johnny (Heather) Hallman of Hobart; sister, Sheri Bunch of Hobart; nephew, Alex (Krista) Bunch of Hobart; many other loving nieces and nephews; and best friend, Bob Trikich.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Johnnie Bunch; brother, Donald Hallman and two sisters, Jeri Bunch and Cathy Groleau. A funeral service for James will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Bob Burton officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Hobart. Visitation will take place Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service also at REES FUNERAL HOMER, Hobart, IN (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.