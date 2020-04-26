James R. Hohenberger

CRETE, IL - James R. Hohenberger, age 66, of Crete, IL passed away on April 22, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife: Frances M. Hohenberger; sisters: Mary (Bill) Kroll of Marco Isl., FL, Barbara (Mike) Fischer of Independence, MN, Carolyn (Al) Sickles of Valparaiso, IN, Susan (John) Eisenbrandt of Manhattan, IL, Patricia (Tim) Smith of Munster, IN; brother: Thomas (Brenda) Hohenberger of Chesterton, IN; stepsons: Randall Cadieux and Thomas (Paula) Cadieux of Peotone, IL; brother-in-law: Mike Hanachek of Hammond, IN; and numerous step grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Richard O. Hohenberger and Mary Virgene (Cookie) Hohenberger.

James earned a Bachelor's degree from Purdue University in electrical engineering and worked as one for NIPSCO for ten years. He later became a general and electrical contractor in Hammond, IN. He was also an avid Real Estate investor.

James enjoyed bodybuilding and was a licensed ham radio operator (K9DL) and ham radio collector.

Services will be private. Please make donations to the in his loving memory ( ).

