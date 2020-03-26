James R. Orlando

LANSING, IL - James R. Orlando age 87 of Lansing, IL, former Chicagoan from the East Side, passed away on March 22, 2020 after being hospitalized with pneumonia. Beloved husband of the late Laura (nee DiFrancesco) Loving father of Jimmy (Barbara), John (Diana), and Cassie Harris (Bud). Dear grandfather of Trina Orlando, and Sheri Wiser (nee Orlando). Great grandfather of seven and Great great grandfather of one.

Jim was a former Local 150 Operating Engineer, City of Chicago Crane Inspector, and original proprietor of Small World Inn on the East Side. Jim was always quick with a joke and fun to be around. He also was one of the pioneers in popularizing Bocci Ball in the Southland.

Private Funeral Services.

Visitation would have been one heck of a party but due to the COVID-19 Virus, State Mandated restrictions has kept us from celebrating our dad's life for the moment, but as soon as this passes, we will honor dad's memory properly in the future! The Orlando Family.

In lieu of flowers, pick out a good joke and tell it to someone.