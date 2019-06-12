James R. Poppe

LANSING, IL - James R. Poppe, age 73 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Julie (nee Riedeman); one son, John (Kevin Markowski Jr.) Poppe; brother, Richard Poppe; sisters: Linda Poppe and Anita Castro-Conde; and cat, Ory. James was preceded in death by his parents: Alwin and Elenore Poppe; and sister, Janet.

Friends are invited to visit with Jim's family on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:30 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Military Honors are scheduled for 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jim's name to K9s for Veterans either through the family or online at www.k9sforveteransnfp.org/donate.html. Under the "Write a Note" section, please indicate "in memory of James Poppe".

James retired from BP Refinery where he worked as an Operator. He was Vietnam Veteran who honorably served our country in the US Army. He was a Nebraska Cornhuskers fan and a Greenbay Packers fan. www.schroederlauer.com