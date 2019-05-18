James "Jim" Ralph "Mac" McBrayer

MESQUITE, TX - James "Jim" Ralph "Mac" McBrayer, 88, of Mesquite, TX (formerly of Hessville, IN), passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. He is survived by his daughters Debra (Bud) Lugar, Lynne (Steve) Jacobs, and Patti (Dave) Vesa; four grandchildren, Christina (Robert) Clark, Karl Lugar, Joshua (Kristy) Lugar, and Rebecca (Kevin) Bradfield; five great-grandchildren, Nathan and Natalie Lugar, Emily and Bonnie Clark, and Sean Bradfield; siblings, Archie McBrayer and Jane Adams, and many additional nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Bonnie (nee Price).

Friends are invited to gather for a Memorial Service at 2:30 PM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Griffith, IN; Reverend Tim Powers, officiating.

He was a past member of Bethel Church of Crown Point. Jim was retired from hauling steel at Gary Transfer Trucking and was formerly employed at Simms. After retiring, he worked with Roving Volunteers in Christ's Service (RVICS) doing maintenance and repair work at Christian ministries.