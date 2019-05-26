James Ralph "Jim" McBrayer (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I am Truly and deeply sorry for your Loss. My warmest..."
    - M C
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:30 PM
First United Methodist Church
Griffith, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

James "Jim" Ralph "Mac" McBrayer

MESQUITE, TX - James "Jim" Ralph "Mac" McBrayer, 88, of Mesquite, TX (formerly of Calumet Township), passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. He is survived by his daughters Debra (Bud) Lugar, Lynne (Steve) Jacobs, and Patti (Dave) Vesa; four grandchildren, Christina (Robert) Clark, Karl Lugar, Joshua (Kristy) Lugar, and Rebecca (Kevin) Bradfield; five great-grandchildren, Nathan and Natalie Lugar, Emily and Bonnie Clark, and Sean Bradfield; siblings, Archie McBrayer and Jane Adams, and many additional nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Bonnie (nee Price).

Friends are invited to gather for a Memorial Service at 2:30 PM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Griffith, IN; Reverend Tim Powers, officiating.

He was a past member of Bethel Church of Crown Point. Jim was retired from hauling steel at Gary Transfer Trucking. After retiring, he worked with Roving Volunteers in Christ's Service (RVICS) doing maintenance and repair work at Christian ministries.
Published in The Times on May 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.