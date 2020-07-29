1/
James Reed
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James Reed

LOWELL, IN - James Reed, 59, of Lowell, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Janet; children: Jenny, Joe and Jamie; siblings: Patty (Doug) Kvachkoff, Tom (Kris) Bill (Jackie) Ellen (Bryan) McKay, John, Joan (Eric) Polk, Ann (Brian) Berger and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Wilma. Jim was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Crown Point, an Attorney in private practice in Morocco and Newton County Deputy Prosecutor.

Visitation, Wednesday July 29, from 4:00-8:00 at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Private Funeral Mass, in St. Mary Catholic Church with Private Burial following in St. Mary Cemetery.

www.sheetsfuneral.com

NOTE: Indiana Mandates Social Gathering's adhere to Social Distancing and Self Care Guidelines inside and outside of our Funeral Home. In order to accommodate all of Jim's family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting in order to make room for additional guests to pay their respects. Our Lounge remains closed, with no food allowed, for the safety of our families and community. Masks are required

We thank you for your patience and cooperation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
219-696-0921
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved