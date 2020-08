James Reed

FORMERLY OF HEBRON, IN - James Reed, 86, formerly of Hebron IN, passed away August 14, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO. Born on May 18, 1934 in Hebron, IN to Arthur and Beatrice (Bryant) Reed.

James is survived by his former wife and caregiver Virginia Reed, daughters Wendy (Dennis) Good, Lori (John) Thompson, three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and sister Bonnie (Robert) Hoernig.

A private family service will be held at a future date.