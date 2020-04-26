James Robert Liming "Jim/Jimbo"

DYER, IN - James Robert Liming, age 75, of Dyer, entered the presence of his Lord and Savior surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 due to a non-covid related illness.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda Jean Liming (Marton); three children: Jim (Jennifer) Liming, Tracy (Dr. Matt) Zander, Timothy (Heather) Liming; six grandchildren: Bobby and Katie Liming, Will, Maya, Nathan and Drew Zander; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lenore Liming; and brother Donald Liming.

Private Funeral Services will be held at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME on Monday, April 27, 2020 with Pastor Orlando Soler officiating. Sadly, due to recent restrictions, services are limited to just immediate family. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville with military honors.

Jim was a longtime resident of the region. He graduated from Morton Senior High in the class of 1963 proudly playing on their highly touted baseball team. He married Linda, the love of his life, in 1964. Jim served in the Army during Vietnam and earned the combat infantryman badge, Vietnam Campaign and Service Medals, a National Defense Service Medal, and a Purple Heart. He was a proud retiree from the Indiana Local 599 Carpenters Union and was beyond excited to receive his 50-year pin in May. Jim also worked as a Hammond Police Officer before transitioning into the building trades. Jim was a member of the FOP, American Legion Post 777, and VFW Post 9982. He enjoyed playing fast pitch softball (always 3rd base) through the 70's and 80's for several teams at the Hammond Civic Center and played in many tournaments throughout Indiana. He loved working on remodeling projects, watching golf, and cheering on all of the Chicago sports teams (especially the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bulls).

If you knew Jim well, he was exceedingly proud of his children and grandchildren as they continued to be a huge part of his later years. He spent many dinners out with them, and became known for ordering bread until the staff kindly refused to bring more. He never missed family holiday dinners and always made sure to get third helpings, often coming with tupperware in hand in hopes there were leftovers. He was an avid supporter of his grandchildren's sports; and attended countless baseball, hockey, basketball, football, soccer, and lacrosse games. Jim could be considered a "foodie", but not in the traditional sense of the word. If you were to see him around town, he could be found sneaking over to Munster Donut for sour cream doughnuts and Portillo's (he nicknamed it "Portillio's", but no one really knew why). He would also drive all the way to Aurelio's in Homewood for "the best pizza in the region". He kept the cleanest garage known to man: organizing everything in his life sequentially and at a specific distance apart. If you wanted to rattle him you could move the smallest of things out of place and see how long it took for him to figure it out. It never took him long. Jim was known for his countless lists. If you asked him for a favor, he would add it to one of his lists and you could be assured it would be done in a timely fashion. Jim had all kinds of quirky phrases that would make anyone chuckle, including "whipper-snapper" and "foget about it". He would write down his newly acquired phrases, so he didn't get them wrong. However, the expression he most used was when his wife Linda would give him jobs, in which he would answer with an emphatic "Yes…Dear" and a dubious smile. When he really liked you, you would often be the recipient of the latest food item that he had become fond of. Jim was known for giving away tabasco sauce, pickles, barbecue sauce, or his latest; a jar of his favorite Jalapenos.

If you only knew Jim in passing, he would be described as a quiet, kind, "good man", and most will remember him as so.

To his family, he was a hardworking, quirky, humble, loving, caring, kind, generous, loyal, upstanding man. Jim will be sorely missed by his children, grandchildren and his loving devoted wife.

The Family of Jim Liming would like to thank the outstanding nurses and doctors at Community Hospital VCU unit (Natalie and Val especially) and The William J. Riley Memorial Residence Hospice Care employees for providing family support and loving care at such an emotional and difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be mailed to BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond, IN 46323 and made out to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) or donate online at dav.org, listing him as the honoree of the donation.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219) 844-1600, or visit www.bockenfunerals.com.