James "Phillip" Sperry

HEBRON, IN - James "Phillip" Sperry, age 75, of Hebron passed away Wednesday August 14, 2019 at the Porter County VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso. Phillip was born January 25, 1944 in Rochester, IN to the late James "Wally" and Marguerite (Cook) Sperry. He was a plumber that retired from Plumbers Local Union #210 in 2007. Phillip loved to hunt and fish, to bowl and to work with wood. There were few tasks that he could not do. Phillip was a US Army Veteran that proudly served his country during the Vietnam Era and was a member of the Hobart American Legion Post #54.

James is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carol Sperry; two sons, Jeffery (Tonya) Sperry of Lake Village and Gerald (Shelly) Sperry of Hebron; five grandchildren, Phillip (Jill) Sperry, Constance (Travis) Pillow, Jessika (Ricky) Wagner, Krystal Sperry and Danielle Sperry; four great grandchildren; one brother, Frank (Bev) Sperry of Michigan City; three sisters, Beth (Bert) Grossman of Plymouth, Nancy (Sam) Schrimsher of Texas and Dawn (Ray) Sperry-Clemons of South Bend; and several nieces and nephews.

Phillip was preceded in death by his parents and one brother David.

Visitation for Phillip will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday August 20, 2019 at REES FUNERAL HOME, WINFIELD CHAPEL, 10909 Randolph Street Winfield, IN 46307.

Memorial gifts in Phillip's honor may be directed to the Glioblastoma Foundation at www.glioblastomafoundation.org.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.