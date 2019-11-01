James Stanley McKim (1947 - 2019)
Obituary
James Stanley McKim

KOUTS, IN - James Stanley McKim, age 70 of Kouts, formerly of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso. He was born February 16, 1947 in Chicago, the son of John O. and Loretta I (Clark) McKim, graduated from Wheatfield High School and had worked with Quality Control at Merit Steel retiring with many years of service. James also proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy.

On August 9, 1981, he married Lauren Peres who survives of Kouts along with their son Jon (Anne) McKim and one granddaughter; Emily. James was preceded in death by his parents; sister Janet and brother Jason.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, KOUTS, with visitation from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Kouts concluding with Military honors.
Published in The Times on Nov. 1, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
