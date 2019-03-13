Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James T. Stevenson.

James T. Stevenson

HAMMOND, IN - James T. Stevenson, 72, of Hammond (Hessville), passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019. He is survived by his son Nick (Courtney) Stevenson; daughter, Lisa Demonja; son, James W. (Virginia) Stevenson; daughter, Amanda (Josh) Kaiser; brother Eric Stevenson; sisters, Paula Sanderson, Mary Tipton and Linda Engle; 11 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. James is preceded in death by his first wife and mother to James and Lisa; Gail Cowan and second wife, Deborah Stevenson (nee Moricz) mother of Nick and his parents James H. and Gertrude Stevenson. He enjoyed building and racing his drag car. He loved his family and grandchildren more than anything. James was loved and will be missed by many.

His Memorial Visitation and Service will be on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the Memorial Service starting at 6:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORY, 370 N. County Line Road. Hobart, IN 46342. For further information please call 219-940-3791 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.