1/
James Thomas "JJ" Johnston Sr.
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
James Thomas Johnston, Sr. "JJ"

HOBART, IN - James Thomas Johnston, Sr. "JJ", age 85, of Hobart passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at The North Woods Village Care Center in Mishawaka. "JJ" was born September 22, 1934 in Gary, Indiana to the late David and Patricia (Yucus) Johnston. He was a schoolteacher and coach with the Hobart High School for over 40 years. James received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Purdue University and his Masters of Education Degree from Indiana State University. He loved coaching, wood carving, hunting, fishing, weightlifting, Classic Cars, and spending time with his family.

James is survived by his loving wife, Sharon of Hobart; two sons: James Thomas (Heather) Johnston, Jr. of Hobart and Robert (Kristine) Johnston of Granger; five grandchildren: Riley Johnston, Cody Johnston, Lindsay (Jack) Rozman, Alyssa (Matt) Mentz and Kyle Johnston; three great-grandchildren: Zeke Johnston, Zane Evans and Charlee Mentz; two sisters, Alice Lavery of Grapevine, TX and Florence (Fred) Belashky of St. Petersburg, FL; and many nieces and nephews.

"JJ" was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, David, Chuck and Robert Johnston.

Visitation will be from 1:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at REES FUNERAL HOME 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, Indiana 46342 and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of his service at 12 noon on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the funeral home. A memorial service will begin at 12 or 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations are preferred to the Hobart High School Athletic Department, 2211 E. 10th Street, Hobart, IN. 219-942-8521.

The Memorial Services for James will be live streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ReesFuneralHomesInc/live/.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
SEP
12
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
SEP
12
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

12 entries
September 5, 2020
Mrs. Johnston, Jimmy and Robbie, I am so sorry. My heart breaks for you. I remember the wonderful times of your being our neighbors on Washington Street, Coach at Hobart High and babysitting for you two when you were young boys. And I will never forget the great "Sunflower Growing Contest" he had with my sister, Josie! He was a great man and he will be missed.
Loretta Shearer (Rossa(
Neighbor
September 4, 2020
Mrs. Johnston, Jim, Robbie and your families. I am so sorry to hear that Mr. Johnston has passed away. He was an incredible man, teacher, coach and friend. He was very dear to my family who has also past. I send my prayers to you and your families. He has now gone home and is in a beautiful place. Coaching kids counseling those who need him. He will be missed by all that knew him. With all my Love Sandy Cogdill (Rush)
Sandy Cogdill
Friend
September 4, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Dave & Penny Hiestand
September 4, 2020
September 4, 2020
Rest In Peace Coach. From 7th grade to high school basketball to everything you taught me. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I’ll always remember you!
Ty
September 4, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Rich and Tammy Sebben
September 3, 2020
He was a a wonderful teacher, coach, counselor, and inspiration to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family.
Student
September 3, 2020
Another good man gone but not forgotten
Lou Glenn
Coworker
September 3, 2020
He was such a wonderful teacher and coach. Left a lasting impression on anyway fortunate enough to meet him. Prayers and condolences to his family.
Student
September 3, 2020
He was one of my favorite teachers. We had some fun in his class. When driving around back in the day, would pass by his house (very nice) wishing it was mine, along with his jeep. Hard to believe its been over thirty years. My condolences to his family. (Class of 1990)
William Spiller
Student
September 3, 2020
My sympathies to Sharon and family. Your in my prayers.
Pat Cieskiewicz
Pat Cieskiewicz
Friend
