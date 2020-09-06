James Thomas Johnston, Sr. "JJ"

HOBART, IN - James Thomas Johnston, Sr. "JJ", age 85, of Hobart passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at The North Woods Village Care Center in Mishawaka. "JJ" was born September 22, 1934 in Gary, Indiana to the late David and Patricia (Yucus) Johnston. He was a schoolteacher and coach with the Hobart High School for over 40 years. James received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Purdue University and his Masters of Education Degree from Indiana State University. He loved coaching, wood carving, hunting, fishing, weightlifting, Classic Cars, and spending time with his family.

James is survived by his loving wife, Sharon of Hobart; two sons: James Thomas (Heather) Johnston, Jr. of Hobart and Robert (Kristine) Johnston of Granger; five grandchildren: Riley Johnston, Cody Johnston, Lindsay (Jack) Rozman, Alyssa (Matt) Mentz and Kyle Johnston; three great-grandchildren: Zeke Johnston, Zane Evans and Charlee Mentz; two sisters, Alice Lavery of Grapevine, TX and Florence (Fred) Belashky of St. Petersburg, FL; and many nieces and nephews.

"JJ" was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, David, Chuck and Robert Johnston.

Visitation will be from 1:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at REES FUNERAL HOME 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, Indiana 46342 and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of his service at 12 noon on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the funeral home. A memorial service will begin at 12 or 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations are preferred to the Hobart High School Athletic Department, 2211 E. 10th Street, Hobart, IN. 219-942-8521.

The Memorial Services for James will be live streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ReesFuneralHomesInc/live/.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.