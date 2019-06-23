James Thomas Stablein, Sr.

CROWN POINT, IN - James Thomas Stablein, Sr., age 88, from Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. James is survived by his son, James (Lindsay) Stablein, Jr. of North Carolina; five grandchildren: Michael (Laura) Madigan, Annie Laurie Madigan, Edward Madigan, Becki Stablein and Thomas (Laura) Stablein; four great-grandchildren: Ava, Denis, Timothy and Sydney; sister, Hazel Pettit; numerous nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Catherine Stablein; 2nd wife, Demaris Stablein; three children: Cynthia Madigan, Timothy Stablein and Thomas Stablein.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 12:00 PM. View directions and/or sign James' online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com – (219) 663-2500.