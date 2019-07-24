MATTOON -- James Tracy Erwin, age 55, of Mattoon passed away at 9:47 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. Memorial services honoring his life will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Schilling Funeral Home. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Tracy was born on November 12, 1963 in Pasadena, Texas the son of Everett James and Nancy (Hawkins) Erwin. Survivors include his parents Nancy and Charles Shumard of Mattoon, IL; daughters, Kelsey Jo Erwin of Bethany, IL and Katy Lynn Erwin of Peoria, IL; step-sons, T.J. Conlin of Shelbyville, IL and Sam Conlin of Mattoon, IL; five grandchildren, Callista Tidwell, Kira Conlin, Jack Tracy Conlin, Artemis Conlin and Sirius Conlin; two sisters, Darlena Renee Erwin of Mattoon, IL and Tammy Sue Erwin of Mattoon, IL; brother, Robert Lee Erwin of Neoga, IL; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles and aunts; and a multitude of friends. Tracy was preceded in death by his biological father, Everett James Erwin; younger sister, Kimberly DeAnn Erwin; grandparents; several aunts and uncles; and a few favored cousins. Tracy was Texas born and Texas proud. He was a self-employed contractor for many years. Tracy was an avid hunter (especially mushrooms and ginseng), fisherman, and enjoyed all other outdoor activities. Memorial donations in his honor may be given to his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.