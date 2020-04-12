James "Jim" Troglio

MERRILLVILLE, IN - James "Jim" Troglio, age 85, of Merrillville, IN passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Jim is survived by his nieces and nephews: Paul (Nanette Akey) Kerulis, Joan Kerulis, Michael (Mary Ann) Kerulis, Gregory Kerulis, Christopher Kerulis and Katherine (Bryan) Haldeman. Jim was preceded in death by his parents: James and Mary Troglio; sister, Mary Jane Kerulis, brother-in-law, Joseph Kerulis, and nephew, James "Buff" Kerulis.

Jim was born and raised in Spring Valley, Illinois. He attended Hall High School, where he was an all-state football player, graduating in 1952. He went on to play football at Northwestern, where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1957. Jim was drafted by the Chicago Cardinals, but injuries forced him out of the game he loved. He returned to his hometown and coached football at St. Bede Academy.

In the mid-1960s, glaucoma robbed Jim of his sight. This opened up the next chapter of his life. Jim attended Western Michigan, where he became a certified braille instructor, going on to work over 20 years at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital in Hines, IL, teaching braille to veterans stricken with blindness. Jim was inducted into the 2000 Bureau County Hall of Fame and the 2011 Hall High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He remained close to his sister, nieces and nephews; moving to Merrillville, IN following his retirement.

