James W. Dye, Jr.

MUNSTER, IN - James W. Dye, Jr., age 88, long-time Munster resident passed away on October 24, 2019. Jim was born to the late James W., Sr., and Eudora Dye on October 13, 1931 in Hammond.

He is survived by children: James (Theresa) Dye of Dyer, Dori Frye of Whitefish, MT, Debra (Peter) Romanos of Woodbury, CT, Jennifer Foreit of Dyer, Jay (Crystal) Dye of Rancho Santa Fe, CA; thirteen grandchildren: James and Jaclyn Dye, Jennifer (Carter) Harris and Ryan (Delphine) Frye, Justin (Riley), Joshua, and Andrea Romanos, Vaughn, Logan, JayAxel, and Emri Foreit, Ryden and Ella Dye; two step-grandchildren: Michael (Mia) and Marc Shildeler; three great-grandchildren: Devin and Carter, Jr., Nicoli Shideler; sisters: Corene (late Jim) Buchanan and Judy Jo (George) Niemiec; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife of fifty years, Betty; brother Richard (Ann); nephew Billy Dye; and his beloved Golden Retriever, Andy.

Jim was a life-long resident, businessman, and philanthropist of Northwest Indiana. After graduating from Hammond High School in 1949 and Indiana University in 1953, Jim served as a First Lieutenant in the Army Corps of Engineers in Japan and Korea then returned to build several successful businesses in real estate, lumber, construction, farming, and investment management in Lake, Newton, Porter, and Jasper Counties.

With true commitment and vision for Northwest Indiana, Jim and his late wife Betty created the James W. and Betty Dye Foundation providing academic scholarships to Northwest Indiana high school seniors; established the NWI Non-Traditional Student Scholarships at IUN and PNW; sponsored a Wells Scholarship at IU, Entrepreneurship Scholarship at IU and Ball State, Sigma Chi Consul Scholarship at IU and PU; and the Rev. Lowery Scholarship at IUN.

Jim was a former Indiana University Trustee; Commissioner on the Aeronautics Commission of Indiana; Advisory Committee to the Executive Council for State Planning; Delegate to the Republican National Convention in 1976, 1980, and 1988; Executive Board of Directors, St. Margaret's Hospital; Chairman of Finance Committee, St. Margaret's Hospital; Founding Chairman and President, Northern Indiana Apartment Council; President, Northern Indiana Homebuilders Association; Vice President, Home Builders Association of Indiana; President Emeritus, Executive Board and Board of Directors, Tradewinds Services; President, Indiana Easter Seal Society; Hammond Optimist Club; Orak Shrine; McKinley Lodge Masons; Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA); Tryall Club, Jamaica; Woodmar Country Club; Lansing Country Club; Briar Ridge Country Club; Ridge United Methodist Church; Indiana University I-Men Association; and Lifetime Member of the Indiana University Alumni Association (IUAA).

Jim was honored as the Griffith Boss of the Year in 1972; Sagamore of the Wabash Award from the Indiana Governor in 1981; St. Margaret's Man of the Year in 1997; the Tradewinds Semper Vivum Honorary Lifetime Board Membership in 2001; Indiana University I Association Z.G. Clevenger Award in 2003; Calumet Region Sportsmanship Committee Humanitarian Award in 2007; conferral of an Indiana University Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters Degree in 2009; Class of 2010 BusINess and Industry Hall of Fame; Association for Fundraising Professionals Northwest Indiana Chapter Individual Philanthropist Award for 2010; and the 2014 One Region Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jim was a proud pilot for over fifty-five years, loved walleye fishing in Canada, golfing and spending time in Jamaica, watched auto racing religiously, enjoyed cowboy and western movies, and whole-heartedly supported his beloved Indiana Hoosiers. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, friend, businessman, philanthropist, boss, and mentor. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service to visit and celebrate his life at the Indiana University Northwest Theatre Northwest at the Arts & Sciences Building on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the Dye Family requests that memorial contributions in Jim's name be made to Tradewinds Services, Inc. at 3198 E. 83rd Place, Merrillville, IN 46410 or Indiana University Foundation, 1500 N. SR 46, Bloomington, IN 47408.