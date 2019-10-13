James "Jimmy" W. Kuehler

ROSELAWN, IN - James "Jimmy" W. Kuehler, age 26, of Roselawn, IN, passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 2019. He was born in Humble, TX, and graduated from North Newton High School, Class of 2011. Jimmy was preceded in death by his sister, Emaline Elizabeth Kuehler; grandfather, Rolf Hoffmann; and his fur buddy, Kobe. He is survived by his mother, Rommy (James) Cianci; father, George Kuehler; brothers, Bill Chamberlain and Jeff "JD" Kuehler; sister, Amanda Kuehler; grandmothers, Evelyn Schafer and Helen Hoffman; girlfriend, Stephanie Jelderks, with whom he had many future plans; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. with a time of sharing at 6:00 p.m. Cremation to follow. www.burnsfuneral.com