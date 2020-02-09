James W. Popa

GRASS VALLEY, CA - Jim took his final flight on October 30, 2019 in Grass Valley, CA. Jim was born at home on November 16, 1938 in Burnham, IL. He graduated from TFN High School in Calumet City, IL and the University of Illinois with a Certification from the Institute of Aviation. At the age of 23 he enlisted in the US Navy. Jim learned to fly planes in college, became a flight instructor and mechanic working his way up to a Pilot and Captain with both PSA & USAir Airlines. He retired in 1995.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Louise Popa, his daughter, Danielle, and his sister Marie. He is survived by his son, David (Jackie), his sisters, Judy (Steve) Arvada, CO, and June, San Diego; nieces, nephews, and many friends. For more information go to Legacy.com.