James William Arnett

MORGAN TOWNSHIP - James William Arnett, 19 of Morgan Township, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born April 29, 2001 in Fort Walton Beach, FL, to James and Rebecca (Hanna) Arnett. Jimmy graduated from Morgan Township High School in 2019, where he was crowned Prom King. He was involved in many school activities, including: choir, drama club, DECA, track and field, and soccer. Friends will remember Jimmy's quirky style and wild socks, his obsession with Pentatonix, and his pride in being a "Big Tom." He loved his family, movies and music, and his treasured dogs: Savannah, Duke, Bailey, and Addi. Jimmy's charismatic personality endeared him to students and teachers alike. He was a dependable friend, role model, and difference maker. Jimmy will be fondly remembered and deeply missed, but his light will shine on through the lives he touched.

He is survived by his mother, Rebecca Hanna of Valparaiso; father, James W. (Monica) Arnett of Valparaiso; brother, Bram Arnett; grandparents: Debbie and Bill Hanna, Debbie Arnett; aunts and uncles: Bill and Chris Hanna, Michelle and Grant Andres, Jenny Shaw, Jason and Tiffany Arnett; and cousins: Madison, Liam, and Ireland Hanna, Elijah, Noah, and Micah Andres, and Aleah and Ella Arnett. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James L. Arnett; and an uncle, John Shaw.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Valparaiso Nazarene Church, 2702 E. Glendale Blvd., Valparaiso, with the funeral service beginning at 5:00 PM. Jimmy will be laid to rest on Monday at Adams Cemetery, Morgan Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jimmy's name to a suicide prevention charity of the donor's choice. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.