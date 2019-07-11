James "Jimbo" Wojtysiak

VALPARAISO, IN - James "Jimbo" Wojtysiak, age 70, of Valparaiso, formerly of Portage, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Porter Regional Hospital. He was born in Gary, IN on May 27, 1949 to the late Walter and Dorothy (nee Kerns) Wojtysiak. Jim worked for over 35 years at WiseWay Supermarket and retired as a Store Manager. He was also a Veteran and served in the United States Army. Jim was a devoted husband to his wife Betty (nee Bellar), who he loved more than anything in this world; they were married for over 33 years. They enjoyed going to the Movie Theatre together and dining at their favorite local Restaurant the Paragon. He is survived by his wife, Betty Wojtysiak (nee Bellar); two stepdaughters, Angela Evans and Cindy (Jason) Herring; four grandchildren, Banyan Howell, Tyler, Mason, and Logan Herring; three sisters, Yvonne (Mark) Paradis, Sheila Nicewonder, and Sharon (James) Ward as well as many nieces and nephews.

Jim was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Dan and Ronald Wojtysiak; two sisters, Jerrylynn Foddrell, and Marlene Green.

Funeral services for Jim will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Online condolences at 219-942-2109 or www.reesfuneralhomes.com.