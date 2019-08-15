James Woodrow Martin

PORTAGE, IN - James Woodrow Martin, age 85 of Portage, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was born on September 30, 1933 in Lepanto, AR to A.L. and Dema Mae (Hurn) Martin.

James is survived by his wife, Betty (Miller) Martin; daughters, Sally (Timothy Sr.) Pirowski and Kathy (Richard) Podkul; grandchildren; Timothy (Suzanne) Pirowski Jr., Amanda (Adam) Alaniz, Lauren (Andrew) Rainville, Morgan (Jared) Veldheer and Connor (Paige Pope) Podkul; great grandchildren, Grace, Tyler, Sophia, Evelyn, Eva, Edwin and Logan; sisters, Wanda DeJesus, Mary Rixie, Helen Sloan and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Freeman, Sam, Dick, Jerry, Lindon, Larry (Son) Martin; sisters, Johnnie Duke, Notra McGhee, Mary Juanita Martin and Shirley Ann Martin.

James married Betty in 1954. He was an avid baseball and White Sox fan. He coached at Irving Little League (Sox) in Hammond, IN. James loved hunting but his true passion was his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He had a good heart, helped many people, and was a true friend. James was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 12:00 at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Scott Jones officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. Burial to take place at Heritage Cemetery. Donations in James's honor may be made to an animal shelter of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com.